Fla. Gov. Overstepped By Banning School Mask Mandates

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge ruled Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his authority when he banned school mask mandates after finding that the state law used to justify the action allows for the state to interfere with parents' rights to make health decisions about their children if there is a legitimate state interest. In a lengthy ruling from the bench, Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper said that nothing in the Parents' Bill of Rights — a law passed earlier this year that enumerates the rights of parents "to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health" of their children —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS