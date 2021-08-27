Gay American Airlines Worker's Firing Bias Suit Gets Trimmed

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday pared down a lawsuit accusing American Airlines of discriminating and retaliating against a Pittsburgh-based worker who claimed he was subjected to hostile treatment and ultimately fired because he was gay and suffered from AIDS. U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak agreed that there was sufficient evidence to show that George Krohmer had been fired after years of complaints about unprofessional behavior, including rude and otherwise inappropriate remarks to co-workers, and that his termination was not related to any bias or prejudice on the part of his superiors in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act or...

