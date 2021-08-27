9th Circ. Revives Beauty Products Co.'s Trademark Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday revived a California-based beauty company's trademark case against an Australian skin care company with a similar name, finding that the lower court had jurisdiction over the case. A three-judge panel reversed a California federal court's decision to toss Ayla LLC's lawsuit against Alya Skin Pty. Ltd. based on what the lower court said was a lack of personal jurisdiction. The panel said that Alya Skin was actually subject to jurisdiction in the U.S., noting that "Alya Skin's marketing, sales and operations reflect significant focus on the United States." "These connections are not premised on Alya Skin's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS