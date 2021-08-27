SEC Grants Whistleblower Award To Compliance Pros

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced that it used an exception to securities laws to award $1 million to a trio of whistleblowers who worked in compliance-related roles. Compliance and audit professionals are typically ineligible for SEC whistleblower awards given that their primary function is to remedy potential violations internally, but certain exceptions apply. The exception used in this case says that compliance and audit pros can receive an award if 120 days have elapsed since they first reported a violation internally. "While the whistleblowers held compliance roles at the company, they remained eligible for an award because...

