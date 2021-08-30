High Court Ruling Puts Premium On Tribal Voting Bill

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- In the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision weakening the Voting Rights Act, federal lawmakers are seeking not only to restore its key provisions, but they are also backing a bipartisan bill that advocates say would redress long-standing problems that worsen the impact of restrictive voting laws on Native Americans. The high court ruled on July 1 that two Arizona election regulations didn't violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act by discriminating against Native American, Latino and African American voters in the state, potentially clearing the way for more restrictive state voting laws even if they curtail voting...

