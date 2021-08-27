11th Circ. Tosses 'Poll Tax' Suit For Mail-In Ballot Postage

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that Georgia's requirement that voters pay for postage on mail-in ballots is not an illegal poll tax but is instead a payment for a service, namely the delivery of a ballot to the elections department. The appeals court said Georgia voters have different ways to vote in elections, whether in person or by mail or dropbox, and payment for a stamp is no different from other incidental costs involved in voting. "While voting often involves incidental costs like transportation, parking, child care, taking time off work, and — for those who choose to vote absentee by...

