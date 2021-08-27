Highland Capital Investor Seeks Pause Amid Ch. 11 Appeal

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Highland Capital Management shareholder who accused the bankrupt investment firm of undervaluing a steel manufacturer by $10 million on Thursday asked to pause the suit pending the results of a Fifth Circuit appeal of the firm's bankruptcy plan. PCMG Trading Partners XXIII LP told a Texas federal court that staying the proceedings would be the most efficient way to go forward, since the results of the Fifth Circuit review could impact the viability of the suit and the forum in which it is litigated. The motion claims that the bankruptcy plan had an effective date of Aug. 11 and, if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS