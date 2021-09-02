State Farm Fights Insured's Appraiser With Financial Interest

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- State Farm urged the Florida Supreme Court Thursday to reverse a decision allowing insureds to select an appraiser with a financial stake in the appraisal award, arguing that it went against the policy requirement that appraisers be "disinterested." In oral arguments before the Supreme Court, State Farm's attorney Kara Rockenbach Link argued that the Third District Court of Appeal erred when it allowed a couple suing the insurer over property damage claims from Hurricane Irma to select an appraiser who was set to receive a 10% cut of the amount recovered from the appraisal. Because of this financial stake in the...

