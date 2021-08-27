Maxus Energy Says No To $5.2M Fee For Insurance Consultant

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Maxus Energy Corp.'s liquidating trustee Friday asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to deny an insurance consultant's $5.25 million administrative claim, saying the filing is years too late for the consultant to collect on either pre- or post-petition claims. In its reply to Aon Risk Insurance Services West's request for payment the trustee said Aon only provided evidence for $40,000 worth of post-bankruptcy work, and that it had missed multiple deadlines to make even that claim. "Aon — a sophisticated party and insurance expert that is accustomed to the harsh consequences of failing to file timely claims — delayed by four years...

