Fla. Weighs Rule Changes For Admitting Foreign-Trained Attys

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Florida Board of Bar Examiners told the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday that it welcomes changes the court has proposed to the prerequisites for foreign-educated applicants to take the state's bar exam, but one past applicant urged the justices to further loosen past practicing requirements. The high court's current proposal for amendments to Rule 4-13.4 of the Rules of the Supreme Court Relating to Admissions to the Bar would lower the required time that applicants must have been practicing law in the United States from 10 years to seven years. It would also create a new path for applicants holding a master of...

