The Days Of 'Eerie' Bankruptcy Silence Are Numbered

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Instead of the surge in bankruptcy activity expected in 2021, the number of new cases dropped by a third in the midst of an "eerie" restructuring silence, with experts saying trillions of dollars in federal aid programs are holding things together in a way that isn't likely to last indefinitely. As the pandemic spread in the spring of 2020, bankruptcy courts sustained a fire-hose-like stream of corporate bankruptcies and many predicted that rate of filings would continue into this year as the trailing effects of business closures and consumer preference shifts — as well as widespread unemployment — rippled across the...

