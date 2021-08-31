FCC Atty's Race Bias Suit Against Agency Ends In Mistrial

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- After two days of deliberations, a D.C. federal jury was unable to decide whether the Federal Communications Commission passed up a Black attorney adviser for a promotion because of her race and the court declared a mistrial. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton declared the trial over on Friday after the eight-member jury failed to reach a decision and informed the court that it was unlikely that it would be able to do so, although it provided no details about where the divide lay. "The jury has advocates for each side," the court was told in a note. "There has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS