Feds Say High Court Can't Rule On Spy Court Classified Suits

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the American Civil Liberties Union's bid to declassify opinions related to foreign intelligence surveillance, saying the high court lacks jurisdiction to review the decisions issued by a special surveillance court. On Friday, the federal government said the Supreme Court lacks the authority to review an ACLU bid for access to rulings over the government's classified data collection efforts. It argued that both the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review and the high court lacked jurisdiction to hear the ACLU's bid for access to a swath of opinions issued over...

