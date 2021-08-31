Sidley Hires Trio To Boost Private Equity Work In London

Law360, London (August 31, 2021, 12:31 PM BST) -- U.S. law firm Sidley Austin LLP said on Tuesday that it has hired three Vinson & Elkins LLP financial service specialists at its London office to boost its private equity practice. Global finance partner Emilie Stewart and private equity partners Dan Graham and Paul Dunbar specialize in financial services, Sidley said. They join the business from Vinson & Elkins LLP. Stewart focuses on cross-border financing transactions covering areas such as real estate private equity, and advises clients on alternative capital investment matters, the firm said. She has focused on heavily structured investments across debt and equity products. Dunbar also advises on real...

