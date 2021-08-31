Pensions Watchdog Urged To Clarify Climate Reporting Rules

Law360, London (August 31, 2021, 3:25 PM BST) -- Britain's retirement savings watchdog should provide greater clarity over how its reporting guidelines on climate risk will work in practice, pensions experts warned on Tuesday. The Pensions Regulator published draft guidance in July to help trustees comply with new legislation over reporting on climate change. From Oct. 1, pension schemes with assets of more than £5 billion ($6.8 billion) will be required to publicly disclose the potential impact of climate change on their investment portfolios. Midsized pension schemes with assets of more than £1 billion will not have to comply with the law until October 2022. TPR's draft rules, which were open...

