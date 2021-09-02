Project Finance Partner Joins Latham In London

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 5:10 PM BST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has appointed ex-White & Case project finance lawyer Tom Bartlett as partner in its London office, as the firm looks to bolster its energy and infrastructure business in Europe and abroad. Bartlett, who advises on areas such as cross-border project finance, acquisition funding and commodity-based financing, joins as a partner in Latham's project development and finance practice team, the firm said Tuesday. Latham said Bartlett is also extensively experienced in covering oil and gas, as well as satellite financing, and counsels clients on energy transition transactions. His arrival follows Latham's recent appointment ot three other partners to its energy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS