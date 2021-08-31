3 Firms Guide Ashland's $1.65B Adhesives Biz Sale

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Ashland, guided by Squire Patton Boggs and Cravath, said Tuesday it's selling its performance adhesives business to fellow chemicals company Arkema, led by Proskauer Rose, in a deal valued at $1.65 billion. Arkema said in a statement the deal for the business unit, which provides pressure-sensitive adhesives, flexible packaging as well as compounds for the construction and transportation industries, enhances Bostik, its specialty adhesives segment, and furthers its goal to be a leader in specialty materials by 2024. "Ashland's adhesives will constitute a new technological platform for our adhesives and the synergies are particularly high given the geographical and application complementarities...

