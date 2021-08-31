Russia's Yandex Reworks Uber Relationship In $1B Deal

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Russian tech giant Yandex said Tuesday it will buy Uber Technologies Inc. out of their food delivery and mobility businesses and rework ownership of their joint ventures in a $1 billion deal. The company, which operates a leading search engine in Russia, plans to purchase all of Uber's shares in three of its delivery and food-related operations — Yandex.Eats, Yandex.Lavka, Yandex.Delivery — in addition to a joint venture developing autonomous cars, Yandex Self-Driving Group. Yandex will also increase its ownership in another joint venture focussed on ride-sharing services, MLU BV, which operates using the Uber brand in Russia and other countries,...

