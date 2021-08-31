Louisiana Power Providers Reeling From Hurricane Ida

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Utility companies along the Gulf Coast are still uncovering the extent of the damage Hurricane Ida caused to the power grid, but one large utility in the region says it expects some parts of southeast Louisiana hit the hardest by the storm to be without power for more than three weeks. Entergy, the largest electric utility company in Louisiana, said Tuesday that 865,000 of its customers are still without power, and it anticipates utilizing as many as 20,000 workers to help assess the "vast damage and destruction" across New Orleans, southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. The hurricane left transmission lines and towers...

