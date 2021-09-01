Ex-FERC Chair Chatterjee Joins Hogan Lovells

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Recently departed Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member Neil Chatterjee didn't waste any time finding new work, landing at Hogan Lovells as a senior adviser in the firm's energy regulatory practice and at a think tank advocating for a national carbon tax. Hogan Lovells announced Chatterjee's arrival last Monday, the day he wrapped up a four-year stint at FERC that included more than two years as chairman. That same day, the Climate Leadership Council, which has pushed for a nationwide fee on carbon emissions, announced that Chatterjee would join the Republican-leaning group as a senior policy adviser. Outside a brief stint with...

