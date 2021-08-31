Tax Attorney Joins White And Williams In Philadelphia

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A tax attorney and certified public accountant looking to further expand his reach has taken his practice to White and Williams LLP, where he joins the firm's Philadelphia office. Jared R. Johnson was welcomed last week as a partner in White and Williams' tax and estates, corporate and securities, and international groups. Johnson told Law360 on Tuesday that moving to the firm after two years with Offit Kurman PA gives him a "great environment" to grow his practice. "I am an attorney and a CPA, so I have a fairly unique practice," Johnson said. "I provide advice on the legal side...

