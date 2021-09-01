Former Fla. Bar President Joins GrayRobinson In Melbourne

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 12:13 PM EDT) -- GrayRobinson PA announced Tuesday the addition of the past president of the Florida Bar to its statewide estate litigation practice out of its Melbourne, Florida, office. John M. Stewart, who served as the 71st Florida Bar president between 2019 and 2020, joins the firm as a shareholder. He moves over from Florida law firm Rossway Swan Tierney Barry & Oliver PL, where he worked as a partner. "We are incredibly excited to welcome John, an experienced litigator and respected industry leader, to GrayRobinson," the firm's president and CEO Dean Cannon said in a statement. "John's strong leadership within the Florida Bar,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS