3rd Circ. Sets Strict Rule For Bankruptcy Bar Dates

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has issued a precedential ruling that district court lawsuits filed against insolvent companies are subject to bankruptcy court-imposed deadlines, granting Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC's bid to end an ex-worker's age bias claims. A three-judge panel on Monday reversed a Western Pennsylvania federal court's ruling allowing Timothy Ellis' complaint to proceed in district court, emphasizing public policy favoring time limits to sue debtors attempting to sort out their liabilities as they reorganize. The panel concluded that Ellis' complaint, which was filed after the Chapter 11 case was confirmed but before it went into effect, was subject to a missed...

