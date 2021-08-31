3rd Circ. Challenges FLSA Exception For Deputy Coroners

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has laid out criteria for evaluating whether staffers of elected officials are exempt from Fair Labor Standards Act requirements, ruling in a precedential opinion that a Pennsylvania federal judge incorrectly found that the exception barred overtime pay claims against a county from current or former deputy coroners. In a case of first impression for the circuit, a three-judge panel on Monday upended Schuylkill County's summary judgment win last year in an FLSA suit from plaintiffs Scott P. Clews, Joseph S. Pothering and Debra M. Detweiler, saying it could not determine whether they fell under the personal staff exception...

