US Heaps Duties On Chinese Snowblowers In Subsidy Probe

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Snowblowers from China will face preliminary duties as high as 130% after the U.S. Department of Commerce found Monday that the imports have received subsidies that offered a leg up on American producers. Commerce's International Trade Administration issued a preliminary countervailing duty of 130.44% on eight Chinese producers, as well as a 12.86% levy on producer Zhejiang Zhouli Industrial Co. and all other Chinese manufacturers. The move handed an early-stage win to U.S. producer MTD Products Inc., which petitioned for remedial duties earlier this year. The agency's preliminary determination will install the duties on imported snowblowers while the case plays out....

