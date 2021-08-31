3rd Circ. Puts Surgeon's Antitrust Suit Back On Life Support

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit found Monday a lower court was wrong to permanently ax a surgeon's antitrust lawsuit alleging the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery blocked him from working in New Jersey hospitals, finding that since the doctor lacked standing the case should have been dismissed without prejudice, allowing him to refile. A three-judge panel found in their 18-page precedential opinion that a lower court got it wrong when it dismissed orthopedic surgeon Bruce Ellison's second amended complaint on the merits, pointing out that federal venues don't have jurisdiction "to reach the merits in the absence of standing." Ellison had argued that...

