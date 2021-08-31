Pa. Panel Says Virus Warrants Redo Of Unemployment Appeal

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's unemployment review board erred when it didn't consider the COVID-19 pandemic and a slowdown in the U.S. Postal Service as "exceptional circumstances" worth giving a fresh look to whether a claimant's appeal was filed on time, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Tuesday. When considering Jeffrey T. Barsky's appeal of a referee's ruling that he'd been overpaid his unemployment benefits, the Unemployment Compensation Board of Review should have weighed a tracking number showing the appeal was mailed before the deadline and considered it "nunc pro tunc," the unanimous three-judge panel said. "An appeal nunc pro tunc is only warranted in extraordinary...

