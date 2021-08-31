WTO Panel Will Weigh China's Compliance In Farm Quota Spat

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A long-running World Trade Organization dispute between the U.S. and China escalated Monday as the WTO greenlit a new panel to decide whether Beijing has complied with an earlier decision faulting its agricultural import quotas. The fight over China's tariff-rate quotas on wheat, rice and corn stretches back to the waning days of the Obama administration, and a WTO panel ruled in 2019 that Beijing had administered its curbs in a way that did not comport with international trade rules. Months passed, and the two governments seemed to smooth the dispute over through a small-scale trade accord in early 2020. But...

