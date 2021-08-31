Cooley-Led Allbirds Files For $100M IPO

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Sustainable footwear company Allbirds filed plans Tuesday for a $100 million initial public offering guided by Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. San Francisco-based Allbirds did not have pricing terms but said proceeds from the IPO would be used for general corporate purposes, such as working capital and operating expenses, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "We harness nature to find incredible innovations that create differentiated products so that our customers do not have to compromise between looking good, feeling good, and doing good for the planet," Allbirds said in its SEC filing....

