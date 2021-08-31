Tufts Settles Claim It Punished Student For Bogus-Data Report

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Tufts University on Monday settled a former student's $1 million lawsuit accusing the Boston-area school and its employees of retaliation and defamation after she exposed allegedly fabricated data in a published neuroscience article. Kristy Meadows and the school reached the agreement following three days of mediation before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal since July, court records show. The terms were not disclosed. Meadows, who received a doctorate from the university, claimed in a 2019 lawsuit that professor Elizabeth Byrnes made up data used in an article the pair co-wrote. A university investigation found no misconduct on Byrnes' part, the complaint...

