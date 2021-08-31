Fenwick-Led Databricks Valued At $38B After $1.6B Funding

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- California-based data analytics company Databricks, advised by Fenwick & West LLP, said Tuesday it has achieved a $38 billion valuation after receiving $1.6 billion from a group of private investors led by an affiliate of Morgan Stanley. The San Francisco-headquartered company intends to put the money toward continued technological development, including in the area of artificial intelligence, among other uses, according to a statement. Databricks provides a data analytics platform suitable for large-scale enterprises, with open-source technologies such as storage layer Lakehouse, machine learning platform MLflow and application programming interface Koalas. Databricks counts major companies such as AT&T, Comcast, Shell and...

