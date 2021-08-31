Ethereum Scaling Biz Offchain Labs Valued At $1.2B

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Ethereum scaling services business Offchain Labs said Tuesday it's now valued at $1.2 billion following its Series B funding round that included Lightspeed Venture Partners, Polychain Capital and billionaire Mark Cuban. Proceeds from the $120 million financing will be used for matters such as growing the company's team, further developing its product, and investing in research and development, it said. "We are excited to partner with our investors who understand the importance of scaling Ethereum and bringing the Ethereum ecosystem to the masses," Offchain Labs co-founder and CEO Steven Goldfeder said in the statement. "The tremendous support we've seen from developers...

