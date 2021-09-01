Supreme Court Doesn't Stop Texas 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 1:00 AM EDT) -- A Texas law prohibiting abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and allowing individuals to sue abortion providers went into effect as planned Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court failed to act on a request from abortion-rights advocates to stop enforcement of the measure while they challenge its constitutionality. The high court didn't take action before midnight on an emergency request by Whole Woman's Health and other organizations to either enjoin the statute or lift a Fifth Circuit stay that allowed the law to take effect. The abortion-rights advocates have been trying since mid-August to prevent the implementation of S.B....

