Kirkland Adds Ex-Baker Botts Tax Chair To Houston Team

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP added the former chair of Baker Botts LLP's tax department as a partner in Houston, where he plans to help grow the firm's tax controversy practice and use his experience in transactions and the energy industry. Richard Husseini has joined Kirkland's global roster of 150 tax attorneys to work on tax disputes and planning, the firm announced Monday. He's joining from Baker Botts, where he worked on deals including Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s agreement to buy Houston-based WildHorse Resource Development Corp. in a roughly $3.98 billion transaction and served as the firmwide chair of the tax department. Husseini said...

