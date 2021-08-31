Mass. High Court Hands Pot Shop 2 Wins In Local Feuds

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court has handed down two decisions in favor of a company locked in disputes with its host city and neighbor over whether it can operate a for-profit cannabis retailer. The two decisions both arose from cannabis company CommCan Inc.'s efforts to establish a pot shop in the city of Mansfield and the legal hurdles that can ensue when a medical marijuana company converts to an adult-use recreational one. In one of the rulings Monday, the Supreme Judicial Court found that a local law mandating all cannabis entities be not-for-profit was preempted by the change in state law when Massachusetts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS