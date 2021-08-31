Hochul Names Ex-Obama Adviser To Be Top NY Financial Cop

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that she is nominating a former Obama administration economic adviser and onetime Sullivan & Cromwell LLP lawyer to serve as New York's top financial services regulator. Adrienne Harris, who was once a special assistant for economic policy to President Barack Obama, received Hochul's nod to lead New York's Department of Financial Services as its next superintendent. If confirmed by state senators, Harris would succeed Linda Lacewell, a longtime ally of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the powerful regulatory post. Lacewell stepped down as DFS chief earlier this month in the wake of Cuomo's decision...

