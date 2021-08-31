Fenwick Expands To DC With Ex-Dechert, Freshfields Attys

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP announced Tuesday its plans to launch an office in Washington, D.C., with the addition of two new partners from Dechert LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP who will drive the firm's regulatory position in the nation's capital. International trade lawyer and former Dechert partner Melissa Duffy and antitrust advisor and former Freshfields partner Thomas Ensign join the Silicon Valley-based Fenwick as the firm expands its regulatory group to Washington, D.C., where it said it will be able to meet the growing news of its technology and life sciences clients. In a phone interview with Law360, Ensign said...

