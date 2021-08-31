Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Revives Madoff Trustee's Citi Clawback Action

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has revived a pair of lawsuits seeking to recover hundreds of millions of dollars from Citibank NA and others on behalf of customers of Bernie Madoff's fraudulent investment firm, giving a major boost to long-running efforts by the firm's liquidation trustee.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court on Monday reversed rulings that had sunk trustee Irving Picard's clawback actions against Citi for roughly $343 million and against two other companies for about $220 million, amounts that were alleged to have been fraudulently transferred from Madoff's now-defunct firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, or BLMIS. 

The panel concluded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!