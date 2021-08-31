Afghan Evacuation Numbers Unclear After Chaotic Withdrawal

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Hours after President Joe Biden lauded the "extraordinary success" of the mission to evacuate Afghanistan on Tuesday, a U.S. State Department official said the government does not yet know how many Afghans who worked for the U.S. military got out. The U.S. rapidly sped up its timeline for leaving the Central Asian country in August after the Taliban easily retook Kabul, the capital city, amid widespread surrenders by the Afghan military and hasty departures by Afghan officials. The chain of events led to scenes of pandemonium at Hamid Karzai International Airport, where Afghan citizens and foreigners alike scrambled to get out...

