Biden Floats Lowering Rent For Renewable Project Leases

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday it's exploring ways to reduce the costs for solar and wind power developers to lease federal lands, a move solar advocates have said is essential for new development. The Bureau of Land Management announced it is seeking input on revising an Obama-era wind and solar competitive leasing rule to adjust how lease rates and fees for renewable energy projects on BLM-managed lands are calculated. The agency said "the efficient deployment of renewable energy from our nation's public lands" is a key component to fulfilling the Biden-Harris administration's ambitious climate goals, including decarbonizing the power sector by...

