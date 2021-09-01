Montana Utility Agrees To Changes To End EPA's Water Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Northern Cheyenne Utilities Commission has agreed to change some of its operations practices and improve its facilities to end a Montana federal court suit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Justice alleging violations to the Clean Water Act, the agency announced Tuesday. The utility has been in "recurring noncompliance" with the CWA and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System regulations since 2008 at its Lame Deer Wastewater Treatment Facility on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, the EPA said. The agencies filed their complaint, and a corresponding consent decree detailing the settlement, in federal court on Monday. The deal...

