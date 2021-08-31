Biden Dodges Carbon Cost Suit As Judge Finds It Premature

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a Republican-led, 13-state challenge to the Biden administration's process of determining the harms of greenhouse gas pollution, saying the states sued too soon because the regulations haven't yet gone into effect. In dismissing the suit, U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig said the challenge from the states is premature because there's no harm that can be shown. The new regulations, which in part directed the current administration to create a new calculation for the social costs of carbon that was broader in scope than what the Trump administration had used, may be challenged at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS