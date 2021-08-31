NY Health Workers Charged In Alleged Fake Vax Card Ring

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan district attorney on Tuesday charged members of an alleged fake COVID-19 vaccination card conspiracy, including two women accused of selling forged U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention documents on Instragram and 13 buyers believed to be "frontline" workers. District Attorney Cyrus Vance hit Jasmine Clifford and Nadayza Barkley with felony forgery and misdemeanor conspiracy charges for allegedly hawking COVID-19 vaccination cards for $200 plus an additional $250 for buyers to be entered into the official state database. Clifford, who was also charged with felony possession of forged documents, allegedly sold fake cards to 250 people via her Instagram...

