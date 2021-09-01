Chancery Ruling Clarifies M&A Fraud Claim Limits

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- In Online Healthnow Inc. and Bertelsmann Inc. v. CIP OCL Investments LLC, the Delaware Court of Chancery addressed whether the court should broadly limit the right to bring post-closing claims "so potent they effectively eviscerate all claims, including those that allege the contract itself is an instrument of fraud." In the August decision, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, though, opened his argument in a bit more colorfully, writing: In a scene from the classic film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the scofflaw protagonists are frustrated in their attempts to gain entry into a cash-filled train car as they attempt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS