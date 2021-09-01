Ala. City's Tax On Rail Fuel Not Discriminatory, Court Told

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- An Alabama city did not discriminate against Norfolk Southern Railway Co. when levying its sales and use tax on the railroad, the city told a federal court, arguing that a judgment in the company's favor should be vacated. In a motion filed Monday, the city of Irondale told the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama that the city should not be subject to an injunction preventing the state of Alabama from taxing the railroad. The injunction against the state and Alabama municipalities was issued on the basis that Alabama discriminated against the railroad by imposing fuel sales tax...

