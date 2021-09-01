Walmart Is Latest Co. Hit With Baby Food Heavy Metal Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Walmart was hit with a proposed class action in Arkansas federal court after a purchaser of the company's baby food claims it contains high levels of toxic heavy metals, making the retail behemoth the latest company to face litigation connected to a February House Oversight Committee report. Plaintiff Tyler Baker's Tuesday complaint alleges that Walmart presented itself as a trusted option for baby food products, but failed to mention that its products contain heavy metals in quantities that are not safe for infants. For example, Walmart's website states that its baby products are the "choice of parents in American homes for...

