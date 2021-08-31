Hershey's TM Suit Is Half-Baked Retaliation, Cookie Co. Says

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A keto diet-friendly cookie company wants the right to keep using its stylized chocolate chip logo after the Hershey Co. complained that the chips looked too much like its familiar Hershey's Kisses, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court. The Cookie Department Inc. — which is based in Berkeley, California, and has used the chocolate chip cookie logo since 2009 — said Hershey is only now claiming trademark infringement in retaliation for TCD's own lawsuit accusing Hershey of infringing its "Tough Cookie" mark. The Cookie Department Inc. uses tiny chocolate chip images within its artwork for its company...

