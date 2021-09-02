What Attorneys Should Know About 'Ghost Kitchen' Clients

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Demand for takeout restaurant services increased dramatically over the past decade with the increasing prevalence, use, and acceptance of third-party delivery platforms and the pandemic adding fuel to the fire. Restrictions on indoor dining significantly increased online ordering, takeout and delivery services. An online survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association in November 2020, found that 60% of American consumers ordered takeout at least once a week, a figure quickly increasing year-over-year.[1] To meet the demand bump, brands have increasingly turned to ghost kitchens and virtual kitchens. While the two terms are often used interchangeably, there are differences. Ghost kitchens are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS