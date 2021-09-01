Texas Judge Holds Sex Addiction Is Not a Disability

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge held that a diagnosis of sex addiction isn't recognized as a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act in dismissing a former Careington International Corp. information technology director's lawsuit alleging she was fired after disclosing her diagnosis. Careington, a dental services provider, moved to dismiss the lawsuit in December, arguing Karen Manson was asking the court "to do what Congress has, on two occasions, expressly declined to do, and what no other court in the country has done, which is recognize 'sex addiction' as a disability under the ADA." In a one-page order issued Tuesday, U.S. District...

