CFPB Beats Suit Challenging Payday Lending Regs

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 12:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has rejected a payday loan industry-backed legal challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's remaining payday lending regulations, clearing the way for them to take effect next year after a lengthy stay. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau beat a suit brought by two payday loan trade groups challenging the bureau's remaining payday lending regulations. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images) In a decision issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel granted summary judgment to the CFPB on claims brought by two payday loan trade groups that sued to block the agency's 2017 payday lending rule. The rule...

